THE CW NETWORK ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SUMMER 2022 PREMIERE DATES

Australian Comedy-Drama Series "Bump" Debuts Thursday, August 11 at 8:00pm

New Historical Drama Series "Leonardo" Premieres Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm

International Thriller "Devils" Returns for a Second Season on Tuesday, August 16 at 9:00pm

Reality Competition Series "Killer Camp" Returns on Friday, August 5 at 8:00pm

June 2, 2022 (Burbank, CA) - The CW Network today announced summer 2022 premiere

dates for new scripted series BUMP and LEONARDO, as well as a revised premiere date for the

returning scripted series DEVILS and the return of the alternative series KILLER CAMP. These

premieres are in addition to the previously announced premiere dates for the final seasons of

The CW's original scripted series ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and IN THE DARK, the new season

of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL and the return of the unscripted series MYSTERIES

DECODED.

The Australian comedy-drama series BUMP makes its U.S. debut with back-to-back

original episodes on Thursday, August 11 (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT).

The new historical drama series LEONARDO starring Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore

premieres on Tuesday, August 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the season two premiere

of the international financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). DEVILS was

originally scheduled to return on Thursday, June 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The satirical British horror whodunit reality competition series KILLER CAMP returns on

Friday, August 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of DYNASTY (9:00-

10:00pm ET/PT).

BUMP will premiere on Thursday, August 11 with back-to-back episodes at 8p &

8:30p. Subsequent weeks will be BUMP originals airing Thursdays at 8p.

LEONARDO will premiere on Tuesday, August 16 at 8p.

DEVILS season two will premiere on Tuesday, August 16 at 9p [previously it was

announced for Thursday, June 30 at 8p].

KILLER CAMP will return on Friday, August 5 at 8p.

Programming for Thursdays at 9p starting August 11 will be announced later.

Additional scheduling items:

WALKER repeats will air Thursdays at 8p from June 30 - August 4.

THE FLASH repeats will air Thursdays at 9p from July 7 - August 4.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US repeats will air Fridays at 8p from July 8 - July 29.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS repeats will air Fridays at 9p and 9:30p on the

following dates: July 15, 22, 29 and August 19, 26

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS repeats will air Sundays at 8p and 8:30p starting

August 7.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeats will air Thursdays at 8:30p starting August 18.

To recap:

Thursdays, 6/30 - 8/4

8p WALKER (R)

9p THE FLASH (R)

Friday, 7/8

8p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

9p DYNASTY

Fridays, 7/15, 7/22, 7/29

8p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

9p WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)

9:30p WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)

Friday, 8/5

8p KILLER CAMP

9p DYNASTY

Sundays, starting 8/7

8p WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)

8:30p WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)

9p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

Thursday, 8/11

8p BUMP premiere

8:30p BUMP

9p TBA

Thursdays, starting 8/18

8p BUMP

8:30p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9p TBA

Tuesday, 8/16

8p LEONARDO premiere

9p DEVILS premiere

Fridays, 8/19, 8/26

8p KILLER CAMP

9p WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)

9:30p WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)