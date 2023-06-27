The Clarks to headline Pittsburgh Independence Day celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh music staple The Clarks are going to be entertaining audiences on the Fourth of July.

The City of Pittsburgh on Tuesday announced that the longtime rockers will headline the city's Independence Day celebration with a special concert.

The band will close out the day on the Trulieve Main Stage in Point State Park, the city said via a news release, taking the stage at 8 p.m.

The Clarks will be supported by Full Spectrum, affiliated with the United States Air Force Heritage Band, and other opening acts from the Pittsburgh area before a massive fireworks display lights up the night sky.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m., which includes a C-17 flyover, interactive military display, hot air balloon, an all-new sensory-inclusive area, and children's activities featuring face painting and caricatures, with live performances on each stage throughout the day before fireworks go off at 9:35 p.m.