Popular Pittsburgh-area wedding venue The Chadwick sold to auto group

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Chadwick, a popular wedding venue in the North Hills, has been sold to the Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group.

The Chadwick says it will remain in operation through the end of the year. The venue and the Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group have partnered with Common Plea Catering "to assist a smooth transition."

"All 2024 booked events will be handled and executed with the same high standards that The Chadwick has been known for the past 30 years," The Chadwick said in an email.

The CEO of Common Plea Catering said the company will be carrying out booked events from July to the end of the year as contracted, and it'll offer options for 2025 clients who may want to consider one of its venues for their events. Refunds will be offered for people who have bookings in 2025 but want another catering company.

The Chadwick is a full-service wedding venue located off Perry Highway in Wexford. The venue offers indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies and wedding packages. It also hosts company meetings and caters to locations within a 20-mile radius of Wexford, according to its website.

The Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group's website says the company has 10 dealerships around the Pittsburgh area as well as in Ohio and Georgia.