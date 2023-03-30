The Cannonball Race: Pittsburgh bachelor party taking cross country trip in slick ride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a bachelor party that just might end up with a tiger in a Vegas hotel room.

A Pittsburgh groom-to-be took off on the drive of his life on Wednesday night.

It's all part of what they're calling "The Cannonball Race" and the goal is to find a car costing under $2,000, deck it out, and drive as fast as possible from Austin to Vegas.

The groom, Lou Offerman, found a limo and enlisted his four friends.

"Once you reach vegas, you have to sell the car, and whatever you get for the car, you place on one spin of roulette," Offerman told us. "It's been amazing, this has been awesome because I'm here with two cousins, a friend, and an uncle. We're taking a little trip across the country, it's been amazing."

As for his soon-to-be bride? Well, Offerman said "she doesn't expect anything less."

The team that reaches Vegas the fastest without breaking the law or getting a ticket, wins $10,000 cash.

The Pittsburgh boys are calling their limo "@HungoverSincePitt" and said they're caught the attention of quite a few people.

For those looking to follow along, you can do so. You can also send them money for "beer, bets, or bail!"

"As we drive by, people are stopping, they're honking their horns, everybody is taking pictures and videos everywhere we go," Derek Galiffa said. "It's been awesome."

They hope to get to Vegas by Friday.

Stay safe, stay hydrated, and keep us updated, boys!