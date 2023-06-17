The Boxcar Children hits the stage at New Hazlett Theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the most popular children's book series for almost a century comes to life on stage this weekend.

Prime State Sprouts presents The Boxcar Children at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side, which will last through next Sunday.

Tickets are "pay what you can." For details, click this link or head over to KDKA.com/Kidsburgh.