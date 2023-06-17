Watch CBS News
The Boxcar Children hits the stage at New Hazlett Theater

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the most popular children's book series for almost a century comes to life on stage this weekend.

Prime State Sprouts presents The Boxcar Children at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side, which will last through next Sunday.

Tickets are "pay what you can."

First published on June 17, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

