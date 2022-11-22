The best ways to safely celebrate the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the excitement of friends and family gathering for Thanksgiving, it's easy to forget how easily we can make each other sick.

There are a few simple things you can do to keep everyone healthy.

Thanksgiving is, by its nature, a multigenerational holiday, which makes the precautions that much more important.

You and the family may be enjoying a day off from the routines of work and school life but, not everyone and everything takes a day off.

"The viruses, the bacteria haven't left us; they're still there, and it's important to remember to keep ourselves safe during this holiday season," said Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas and Allegheny Health Network's Dr. Randy Peters said there is an absolute when it comes to family gatherings.

"If you do feel sick, you should refrain from family gatherings," Dr. Peters added.

And if it's a marginal call?

"Be sure to recommend that they bring along their masks to wear or provide a mask for them to wear so that everybody feels more comfortable about getting together again," said Dr. Vyas.

"Wash your hands, wash your hands. It makes me sound like your mom. But it is still no less true than it ever was," per Dr. Peters.

Especially when it comes to preparing the feast.

"You've got half-a-dozen people preparing food in the kitchen. Everybody should wash their hands," said Dr. Peters.

"Be sure to provide hand sanitizer for all of your guests to use throughout the day, along with making sure there are plenty of fresh clean towels and soap in the bathroom so you can wash your hands," added Dr. Vyas.

Dr. Vyas said it only takes one person not being careful to contaminate the towel everyone is using. Disposable paper towels are a better idea for gathering, the doctor said.

And if you find yourself sick a day or two later?

"You should still notify family members that you have you have fallen ill and other people should take appropriate precautions," according to Dr. Peters.

It may not be COVID, it may be the flu or just a cold, but at least if everyone knows, they can protect those around them.