The Beach Boys are bringing their 'Endless Summer Gold' tour to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Beach Boys are coming to Pittsburgh this summer and will be playing outside at Stage AE!

The iconic band is bringing their 'Endless Summer Gold' tour to the Steel City on Sunday, June 30 and doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. that day.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49.50 for general admission lawn to $99.00 for front reserved pit seating.

The band initially formed in the 1960's and consisted of the Wilson Brothers: Brian, Carl, and Dennis, alongside their cousin Mike Love and their friend Al Jardine.

Today, the band is made up by Love with longtime member Bruce Johnston and several others who are helping to uphold and continue the legacy of the band that was inducted into the hall of fame more than 35 years ago.

More information about tickets for the show can be found online.