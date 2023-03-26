Watch CBS News
'The Bag Brigade' makes sure Westmoreland County students don't go hungry

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County non-profit is filling bags with food to make sure students don't go hungry. 

They call themselves "The Bag Brigade." 

Belle Vernon community members collect food and snacks to separate into bags for students in the district. 

Co-founder Kathy Kelly said they deliver 240 bags each week and she added that 1-in-8 kids across the country face food insecurity and she hopes to tackle that problem locally. 

"I hope that they see that people care," she said. "We do. We just want these kids to grow up with something, knowing that they're loved. We put in little notes saying 'hey, we think you're great. Have a great day.' We just want to encourage them to be the best they can be."

Kelly said that cereal is often the kids' favorite so they're holding their third annual "Cereal Box Domino Fall" on Friday. 

That's where elementary students line up donated boxes to watch them drop down the hallway. 

Students also take home the big boxes during the summer. 

Last year, they collected more than 2,500 boxes. 

You can donate the cereal and food to the schools or the Gospel Alliance Church in Belle Vernon by heading to this link.

Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:20 AM

