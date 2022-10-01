Watch CBS News
The 2022 Fall Home Show takes over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second annual Pittsburgh Fall Home Show is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

You'll find some vendors there that are also at the spring show, but this one is more geared towards all those fall projects and winter prep, like chimney sweeps.

"There won't be landscapers here, but there will be everything from people who are doing windows, to gutters and gutter cleaning, and painters," said Mark Moore, Executive Director of the Fall Home Show.

The Fall Home Show is open from now until 10 p.m. tonight and then 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow.

