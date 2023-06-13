The 1975 returning to Pittsburgh in November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just six months after stopping in Pittsburgh as part of their At Their Very Best tour, The 1975 have announced yet another North American go-around, this time titled 'Still ... at their very best.'

The Mancunian quartet, fronted by the eclectic Matty Healy, will return to PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 5, 2023.

This stop in the Steel City comes as the band continues to promote their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which was released last October.

The band's At Their Very Best tour has taken them into arenas across the United States, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia over the last nine months, selling over 500,000 tickets to date.

Tickets for the upcoming show are available via Exclusive Fan Presale from Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets then on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

