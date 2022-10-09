'That maturity is huge:' Steelers confident in Kenny Pickett's ability ahead of Bills matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KDKA) - Today could be the start of a brand new era in Steelers football.

First-round pick and Pitt Panthers alumni Kenny Pickett will make his first start as the Steelers' quarterback when they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Steelers are hoping that Pickett is the spark they need to get the season back on track but it will be an uphill battle for the black and gold because, for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger, the Steelers are 14-point underdogs.

This won't be Pickett's first NFL action, though. As many know, Pickett replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the second half last week against the Jets.

His day was mixed, running for two touchdowns, but also throwing three interceptions, including one with about three minutes to go when the Steelers had a three-point lead. The Jets then proceeded to march down the field and get the win over the Steelers.

For Pickett, today will be a baptism by fire as he makes his first start in one of the more hostile environments in the NFL and against a defense that ranks near the top of the league in both points allowed and takeaways.

Even with all that in mind, Coach Tomlin and Pickett's teammates don't believe he'll fold under the pressure.

"We have no reservations about what Kenny is going to be capable of in terms of our schematics," Coach Tomlin said. "Obviously we have a level of concern about the environment we're taking him into."

Despite his youth, his teammates have noticed a leadership ability he possesses that allows them to have confidence in him.

"Kenny does a great job, especially for a young quarterback, just commanding the huddle, he comes in there with a sense of urgency and guys are listening to him," Steelers center Mason Cole said. "That's really respectable for a young quarterback, you don't see that a whole lot with younger quarterbacks, and for him to have that maturity is huge."

For Pickett, it's not about him, it's about the logo and those around him.

"I want to raise the level of play of everyone around me, but we have so many great players, I got to do my job," Pickett said. "I have 100-percent trust and confidence that every single guy in that huddle will do their job. Everyone's just got to own their business, own their job, and we'll be alright."

Meanwhile, Trubisky will be the backup today and Tomlin said that he was clearly disappointed by being benched but was very professional about it.

Pickett said that Trubisky has been a huge help for him and getting him ready for the start against the Bills.

The Steelers and Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. and you can catch the game on KDKA!