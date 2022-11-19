Thanksgiving travel expected to be nearly pre-pandemic levels in 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just days away from Thanksgiving and that means many will be hitting the roads as soon as this weekend.

AAA expects it to be one of the busiest in years, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

So, what can you expect if you're planning to travel this weekend?

Well, the expectation is that nearly 55 million people will travel 50 miles or more this year, which would make it the third-busiest on record.

Most will drive, but flying is expected to climb nearly eight percent over last year.

Trips by train, bus, or cruise ship will jump by 23 percent.

Now, for those driving, AAA recommends starting your drive before Wednesday that way you can avoid the most hectic gridlocks.

Then, wait until after Sunday to make your way home.

If you're flying, airports are warning that parking could be in short supply, so if possible, reserve a spot ahead of time.

For more tips and tricks, check out AAA's 2022 Thanksgiving Travel Guide right here!