Woman shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was shot outside the Texas Roadhouse in Bridgeville.

Officials said Friday that a woman shot another woman in the leg in the parking lot of the restaurant on Washington Pike. The victim was taken to a local hospital, while the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument between two groups of people, and the shooter had a permit to carry a firearm.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. Crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.