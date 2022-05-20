Texas man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Diego Zamudio pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Officials said he trafficked drugs into Allegheny, Clearfield and Jefferson counties. Zamudio was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the "Return to Sender" investigation, the office announced.

Zamudio directed the transportation of more than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine into western Pennsylvania, officials said. He will be sentenced in August.