'Nation's report card': Test scores down for Pennsylvania students after COVID-19 pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The grades are in and they're down.

Most assumed pandemic-related school closures and interrupted learning wouldn't help our student's test scores, and now the data proves it.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the "nation's report card," tested fourth and eighth graders and found students' test scores dropped from coast to coast. The National Assessment of Educational Progress calls it a "slight dip" in reading and a total drop in math.

"Not surprised at all," said Mark Holtzman, Beaver Area School District superintendent. "We are fortunate enough that they're not worse than they are, to be honest with you."

Pennsylvania's fourth-grade math score was 238 in 2022, which is slightly higher than the 2022 average score of 235 for public school students in the nation. But the state's math score was down compared to 2019's 244.

Eighth-grade math scores saw a big drop. Pennsylvania had a score of 273, just slightly below the average of 274. Pennsylvania had a score of 281 in 2019.

"Everybody predicted it," Holtzman said. "They've been without school and through those two summers, you're talking close to two years of lost instruction, quality instruction, and engaging instruction and in-person instruction."

As a nation, fourth graders scored at the lowest level since 2005, and eighth graders scored at the lowest level since 2003.

Still, local educators say they're not giving up hope and things are turning around in their classrooms every day.

The full test results on math can be found here The full test results on reading can be found here.