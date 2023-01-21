Tess Senay Raynovich Art and Earth Fund helps young artists create

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — When young imaginations are fueled by education and inspiration, some pretty special things can happen.

KDKA-TV recently went to the first Eco-Art class at the Sweetwater Center for Art in Sewickley. The classes are made possible thanks to the generosity and support of the Tess Senay Raynovich Art and Earth Fund.

Tess was 20 years old when she died on her way to work. She was a talented artist and steward for nature, and now her mother is making sure her passion for both is passed down to other young people.

"When she was in high school, she would go to the middle school and mentor kids there, and so I think she'd really love this," said Nancy Kirkwood.

The classes are once a month and include pizza, which was Tess's favorite food. There is a scholarship fund for students who demonstrate financial need, so there are no barriers for young people who want to create but can't afford it.

"She was a wonderful person," Kirkwood said. "She just radiated love and beauty and she just had love for people and animals."

Information on the classes at Sweetwater Center for the Arts is on the facility's website here.