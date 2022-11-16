Crews take 2 hours to put out Tesla fire on I-80 in Clearfield County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania fire company said it took 12,000 gallons of water and two hours to put out a Tesla fire on I-80.

The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company #1 said on Facebook that it quickly became clear "that this was not your typical vehicle fire" when they got to the scene Tuesday.

The Tesla kept reigniting and would "burn fiercely" because of the lithium ion battery, the fire company said. Usually it takes 500 gallons of water to put out a vehicle fire, but they said this one took 12,000.

The fire company said it took two hours of continually applying water to the vehicle to put the fire out because the battery was so hot. They said if it hadn't been for the rims, you might not have even known the pile of burnt remains used to be a vehicle.

They didn't say what started the fire in the first place.