Watch CBS News
Local News

Tesla on autopilot crashes into stopped truck on Pennsylvania Turnpike

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Tesla ATV recalled due to safety issues
Tesla ATV recalled due to safety issues 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a stopped truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week.

Penn Live, citing a police report, says the driver, 18-year-old David Clough of Michigan, crashed his Tesla into a parked Freightliner on Friday around 10:30 p.m. The driver, who was cited for careless driving, was not injured.

The crash happened at the 48.8-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 76 in Plum, according to Penn Live, which added that police said the truck was providing traffic control while the right lane was closed for paving work.

The police report, according to Penn Live, says the 18-year-old was driving in the middle lane and the truck was parked in the middle lane when the crash happened. 


First published on June 26, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.