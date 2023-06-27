Tesla on autopilot crashes into stopped truck on Pennsylvania Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a stopped truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week.

Penn Live, citing a police report, says the driver, 18-year-old David Clough of Michigan, crashed his Tesla into a parked Freightliner on Friday around 10:30 p.m. The driver, who was cited for careless driving, was not injured.

The crash happened at the 48.8-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 76 in Plum, according to Penn Live, which added that police said the truck was providing traffic control while the right lane was closed for paving work.

The police report, according to Penn Live, says the 18-year-old was driving in the middle lane and the truck was parked in the middle lane when the crash happened.



