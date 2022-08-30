Watch CBS News
Tentative agreement reached for several Pa. nursing home workers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at several Pennsylvania nursing homes have reached a tentative agreement with Guardian Healthcare.

The tentative deal ends planned strikes at ten different facilities.

However, the union is still in negotiations with two dozen nursing homes owned by Comprehensive and Priority.

Workers at four of those facilities have filed strike notices for September 9, including Murrysville Rehab and Wellness Center and Monroeville Rehab and Wellness Center,

