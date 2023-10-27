6 injured after tent collapses during wedding in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were reportedly injured after a tent collapsed during a wedding in Centre County on Thursday.

WTAJ reports the tent collapsed during an Amish wedding in Spring Mills on Lower Georges Valley Road in Gregg Township at around 9 a.m. Gregg Township Fire Department Chief Troy Parker told WTAJ that roughly 300 to 400 people were inside the tent when it collapsed on Thursday morning.

Six people suffered minor injuries, according to the TV station. Their updated conditions are not known at this time. The Centre Daily Times reports some of the injured people were taken to local hospitals to receive medical care.

Firefighters and EMS personnel from Rebersburg, Penns Valley, Pleasant Gap and Centre County Emergency Management Agency reportedly responded to the scene on Thursday. First responders stabilized the tent within minutes after arriving, WTAJ reported. It is not known how the tent collapsed.

"In a rural community you go ahead and everybody comes together, helps out where they can," Parker told the Centre Daily Times. "Whether it be the first department or the Amish community, they'll help out where it's needed."