Police: Internet stalker drives from Tennessee to confront influencer at Shaler Township gym

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is accused of driving from Tennessee to confront a social media influencer at her gym in Shaler Township after harassing her online for nearly a year.

According to court paperwork, police were called to the Planet Fitness on Butler Street on Monday afternoon for a woman who said she was blocked in a parking spot by an internet stalker.

Officers said the woman told police she made money from social media and while she had never met Alvin Chummar, she recognized him from his profile pictures because he had harassed her and her family members from about June 2022 until last month.

She told police Chummar had sent her over a hundred messages accusing her of being a prostitute and victim of sex trafficking. He also sent nude pictures of an unknown person to friends and family members, claiming the photos were of her. She said she told him to leave her alone and blocked him but he kept creating new accounts.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she had not heard from him in a while and was terrified to see him blocking her vehicle and walking to her car. She said she immediately called 911 and honked her horn, yelling for help from people walking in the parking lot. She said he was at her driver's side door and began pulling on the door handle.

When police got to the scene, they said they spoke to Chummar and arrested him.

The criminal complaint said Chummar admitted to speaking with the woman over social media since 2020 and said he drove from Memphis to confront her about being involved in a sex trafficking ring. When asked how he knew she'd be at the gym, Chummar told police he knew from her social media posts that she worked out every day.

Police said they learned that in November of last year, Chummar had called Shaler police to report that the woman was the victim of a sex trafficking ring and they told him that wasn't true and to leave her alone.

Chummar is charged with stalking, harassment and false imprisonment.