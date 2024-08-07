Temperatures in Pittsburgh return to comfortable before rainy remnants of Debby move in this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While we wait to see where Debby is heading, temperatures will return to the comfy range today and Thursday. Highs today will be in the low 80s.

I have the afternoon mostly sunny with breezy winds coming in out of the east at around 10mph. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

Conditions expected today - August 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday highs should hit the mid-80s with a return of humidity.

Buckle up. A week ago we were talking about the need for rain.

What a difference a week can make. Since August 1 we have seen 2.92" of rain.

This was fueled by what we saw on Friday when we recorded 1.63" of rain.

So why did I say buckle up?

More rain looks to be on the way due to what will be the remnants of Debby. Debby is currently (As of 5 a.m.) a tropical storm churning off the east coast near the South Carolina-Georgia state line.

Debby is expected to make landfall again tonight around Charleston and then drift to the north, slowly picking up speed. The current official track takes Debby over the eastern side of the state right on top of Harrisburg actually. High-resolution data (GRAF, NAM 3k, HRRR) coming in overnight though shows the center of Debby moving through Western Pennsylvania now.

Where we could see excessive rain over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

If data doesn't shift back expect a big shift in the forecast track of Debby later today. The change in track could mean several inches of rain falling across all of Western Pennsylvania. The Laurels would have the best chance for big rain totals with some places potentially seeing more than 4 inches of rain. Storms could also bring a tornado risk for the Laurels and Ridges if the track moves westward.

Potential rain totals in our area by Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

Friday is a potential First Alert Weather Day due to Debby.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking pleasant. I now have both days seeing highs in just the upper 70s.

7-day forecast: August 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

