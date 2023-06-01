As temperatures heat up, city hopes to open as many pools as possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the temperatures heating up, all anyone can think of is cooling off at a pool.

Pittsburgh pools are not open yet, but when they do, the city hopes to open as many as possible. This will be dependent on the number of lifeguards they get.

By early next week, after all the lifeguards are trained and certified, the city will announce what pools are opening this year. So far, KDKA-TV confirmed workers are filling pools at Ormsby, Schenley, and Ammon, a good sign for folks in those neighborhoods. But crews still need to test the mechanics before they're good to go.

Sean Whitley and his mother, India, were burning up Wednesday in the Hill District.

"I am steaming," the 10-year-old boy said.

"This weather is extremely hot," India added.

It was the same case for 6-year-old Nyla Spell and her mom, Sennaya.

"It's very hot," Nyla said.

"We're melting," Sennaya added.

The sun and heat are coming in strong across the greater Pittsburgh area as kids are finishing the school year, and all they want to do is go to one place.

"Go in the pool," Sean said.

"Wish I can jump in the pool with the kids right now," Sennaya said.

A spokesperson for City Parks, Sue Lucas, said last year the city opened 12 pools and it is hoping to open at least 12 again this season. The last time City Pools opened all 18 was in 2019, and one is already closed in Homewood due to renovations.

The biggest challenge City Pool faces is recruiting lifeguards. So far, officials have 121 certified and ready to go. Officials are hoping to get at least 145.

"That gives us the flexibility in scheduling. So people have off days and we're making sure that all the pools are attended safely, and anybody that is a minor gets their required off days as well," Lucas said.

Lucas said the pools are an important outlet for kids in the city.

"Giving the kids something to do keeps them out of trouble," Lucas said.

Typically, the pools open the Monday after city schools get out, but like last year officials are trying to open the pools two days earlier on Saturday, June 17.

Families are just counting down the days.

"Just have to wait," Sennaya said.

"We're just going to have to hurry up and wait and bask out the storm," India said.

Anyone who turns 16 by Sept. 5 and lives in Pittsburgh is eligible to become a lifeguard.

The last training class starts in the late afternoon Thursday. Anyone can call the aquatic office at 412-323-7928 by noon Thursday to register. The class starts with a pretest that requires applicants to swim 300 yards freestyle or breaststroke. Applicants also have to tread water for two minutes with only their legs, and they need to retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of a 12-foot deep pool and swim it to the shallow end.

If you were previously certified and want to be a lifeguard this summer, you need to go to a recertification class happening on Sunday. Call the aquatic office by 2 p.m. Friday to register.