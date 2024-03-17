Temperatures continue to drop on St. Patrick's Day with Pittsburgh looking at snow on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we have a few scattered showers and a light mix east with highs near 50 degrees which is near normal.

Conditions throughout the day on March 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

It'll be windy today with gusts around 20-20 mph at times, especially overnight.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Wind gusts throughout the day - March 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Monday morning there could be a few more rain and snow showers possible with lows back in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-40s. Not much accumulation is expected but it will be colder, and flakes will be falling for some.

Tuesday is the First Day of Spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox and it will be at 11:06 p.m. but we are staying well below normal with highs only in the low 40s like Monday. Scattered snow showers continue Tuesday with some areas in the higher elevations east and north of I-80 picking up 1-2".

Towards the end of March, highs are back above normal!

7-day forecast: March 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!