Watch CBS News
Weather

Temperatures continue to drop on St. Patrick's Day with Pittsburgh looking at snow on Monday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/17)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/17) 02:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we have a few scattered showers and a light mix east with highs near 50 degrees which is near normal. 

hourly.png
Conditions throughout the day on March 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

It'll be windy today with gusts around 20-20 mph at times, especially overnight. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

wind-gusts.png
Wind gusts throughout the day - March 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Monday morning there could be a few more rain and snow showers possible with lows back in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-40s. Not much accumulation is expected but it will be colder, and flakes will be falling for some. 

Tuesday is the First Day of Spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox and it will be at 11:06 p.m. but we are staying well below normal with highs only in the low 40s like Monday. Scattered snow showers continue Tuesday with some areas in the higher elevations east and north of I-80 picking up 1-2".

Towards the end of March, highs are back above normal!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: March 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 7:07 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.