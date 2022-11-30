18-year-old charged after shots fired in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old is facing charges after gunshots were fired in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Two individuals were arrested in two incidents and KDKA has learned that the two incidents were related.

The first incident happened outside of the Five Guys in Market Square, when a fight broke out between a group of juveniles.

Pittsburgh Police say an officer's hand was injured while trying to break up that fight just before 7:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, but wasn't seriously hurt.

Police say one juvenile was arrested for assaulting the officer,

While police were at the scene in Market Square, they were notified that shots were fired nearby near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Coffey Way.

Police say they located 'evidence of a shooting,' but there were no injuries.

18-year-old Jasyean Randall was arrested in connection with the shots fired incident.

Court paperwork details how officers were looking for juveniles who fled Market Square after the fight and an officer allegedly overheard a group of individuals along Liberty Avenue who were talking about how they had 'beat up a cop.'

Police say that while Randall ran from officers, they heard gunshots. He was taken into custody and later told them he was running because he thought he had a warrant and admitted to firing the gun.

Randall is facing nearly two dozen charges, including aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.