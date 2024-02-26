Teenage boy severely burned after fire breaks out inside North Strabane home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenage boy was airlifted to the hospital with severe burns following a late-night house fire in North Strabane Township.
Washington County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just after 11 p.m. along Bentwood Drive.
The fire was said to be quickly contained to a bedroom, but a teenage boy was airlifted with 2nd and 3rd degree burns to over 90% of his body.
Another person was being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
