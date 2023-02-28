Teenage boy kidnapped during home invasion, robbery in gated Cranberry Township community
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- An armed robbery and kidnapping of a teenage boy from his home in Butler County overnight "was not random," Cranberry Township police said.
Investigators said the "family was targeted for reasons unknown."
It all started around 1:30 a.m. in the gated community of Stockton Ridge in Cranberry Township. Officers were called to a home there for a reported kidnapping.
The woman living there told police that two armed men forced their way into her home, tied her and her 17-year-old son up and then ransacked the place.
The suspects then took off, taking the teenage boy with them and stealing his mother's car, police said.
Investigators found the vehicle a short distance away. Police said they believe there was another vehicle waiting for them.
The teenage boy was eventually found in Rochester, Beaver County. He called 911 from a convenience store there around 5 a.m. He and his mom have been reunited, police said.
Cranberry Township police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
