Teen hospitalized after falling down 3 flights of stairs on North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after police said he fell off a handrail and down three flights of stairs on the North Shore.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers and paramedics were called to 1 Federal Street for reports of a teen who had fallen on the Riverwalk around 2 a.m. Friday. 

He was taken to a hospital with a head injury in critical but stable condition. Public Safety said he was conscious and talking while on the way to the hospital. 

Police didn't release any more information but said the mobile crime unit responded to the scene. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 1:49 PM

