16-year-old facing assault charges in beating of another teen in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 16-year-old is facing charges after a fight outside of a park in New Castle.

Police say the teen is charged with aggravated assault, among other things, after assaulting another teenager outside Gaston Park on June 3.

"The victim in this case sustained serious head and foot fractures and injuries as a result of the assault," police said on Facebook.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspect.