Teen accused of attacking zTrip driver

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a cab driver, and according to court records, it's not the first time he's been arrested for this crime.

Police said 18-year-old Wayne Griffin of Plum attacked a zTrip driver in Churchill Sunday morning. This came while he is still going through court for a carjacking last year.

Court paperwork said the zTrip driver picked up three people in Penn Hills. The trip was just supposed to go up the road to the Sheetz in Wilkins Township. Police said before the female driver even made the turn near Rodi Road and William Penn Highway in Churchill, the passengers attacked her. They allegedly pulled her hair and punched her in the head. The driver had a cut to her bottom lip and was checked by EMS crews.

She allegedly told officers two of the three people walked off down Rodi Road and the third person took the cab. Investigators found the two passengers and identified one as a juvenile and the other as Griffin. Both were taken into custody. The juvenile was released after officers found out he didn't attack the driver or have involvement in the robbery.

Police interviewed Griffin and say he intended to go to the Sheetz for snacks and drinks, but the third person allegedly gave him a sign to assault the driver. Video allegedly shows only Griffin hit the driver. That third person has not been taken into custody; police are working on a warrant for him. He is a juvenile who does not have a Pennsylvania ID.

Investigators said the car was ultimately found in Penn Hills on Marlow Drive. Griffin is still facing charges from October for allegedly attacking a pizza delivery driver and stealing their car. He had a nonmonetary bond for that case.

Currently, Griffin is in the Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bond. He faces charges of robbery, simple assault and conspiracy. He has a preliminary hearing for Jan. 18 in this case.