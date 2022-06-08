Watch CBS News
Teen accused of shooting at Erie High School to be tried as an adult

By Patrick Damp

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A teenager accused of shooting one person at a high school in Erie will be tried as an adult.

According to a report from the Erie Times-News, 14-year-old Jim'mare Crosby agreed to have his criminal case transferred from juvenile court to adult criminal court.

Crosby is in prison on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said that Crosby shot one person and then ran away from the school in April.

He later turned himself in after the shooting.

