Watch CBS News
Local News

Teacher runs Pittsburgh Half Marathon with student with special needs

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Teacher runs Pittsburgh Half Marathon with student with special needs
Teacher runs Pittsburgh Half Marathon with student with special needs 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This past weekend, runners from all over converged on the city for the Pittsburgh Marathon. 

But for a teacher and her student, it was much more than a race.

Savanna Barton, a teacher at the Watson Institute, ran for the second year in a row, but this time she had a partner. She included her student, Sophie, who is non-verbal and needs a lot of help to walk.

Barton ran the half marathon in 2 hours, 45 minutes and said the biggest challenges were waiting for the race to start and hitting the Birmingham Bridge. 

Barton added that Sophie enjoyed the race.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.