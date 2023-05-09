Teacher runs Pittsburgh Half Marathon with student with special needs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This past weekend, runners from all over converged on the city for the Pittsburgh Marathon.
But for a teacher and her student, it was much more than a race.
Savanna Barton, a teacher at the Watson Institute, ran for the second year in a row, but this time she had a partner. She included her student, Sophie, who is non-verbal and needs a lot of help to walk.
Barton ran the half marathon in 2 hours, 45 minutes and said the biggest challenges were waiting for the race to start and hitting the Birmingham Bridge.
Barton added that Sophie enjoyed the race.
