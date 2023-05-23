Teacher's sudden death prompts early dismissal for Albert Gallatin Area School District students

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) -- Students in the Albert Gallatin Area School District in Uniontown are being dismissed early Tuesday due to the death of a well-known teacher, school officials said.

The teacher's name has not yet been released.

A note to families on the district Facebook page said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding a staff member, we will be dismissing ALL students in the district."

High school students were dismissed at 11 a.m., middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and elementary students went home at 12:30 p.m.

Attention Albert Gallatin Parents and Guardians: due to unforeseen circumstances regarding a staff member, we will be... Posted by Albert Gallatin Area School District on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The teacher's death was sudden and before the school day.