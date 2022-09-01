Teacher and baseball coach facing numerous charges for sexually assaulting children over a number of years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teacher and youth baseball coach is facing several felony charges this morning.

Eric Fairman has a warrant out on his arrest for charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and illegal use of a communication facility.

Picture of Coach Eric Fairman as a baseball player at California University of Pennsylvania. California University of Pa. Athletics

Police said that numerous families walked into the police department alleging that Fairman had inappropriate contact with their children over a course of several years.

According to criminal complaints, Fairman, a middle school math teacher at McKeesport, and youth baseball coach had been abusing underage victims for years.

One victim told investigators when he was 12 years old, Fairman entered his bedroom where he and another minor were sleeping, laid down on top of him, and grabbed his genitals. The 12-year-old victim told Fairman he was hurting him by laying on top of him and Fairman told him "shut up and take it" and "I'll be done soon."

Fairman then went to the other child in the room, rolled him over, pulled down his pants, and began fondling his genitals.

Complaints from two other victims described a similar story where Fairman would sit down next to the child and begin fondling them.

One child told investigators that Fairman took the child to his home in Jefferson Hills after baseball practice and "do weird stuff." He then told investigators Fairman pulled down his pants and touch him inappropriately.

He said this happened at least six times, five of them happening at Fairman's home.

Fairman is also accused of texting one of the children, telling the child, "he loves him and would love him forever."

The former California University of Pennsylvania baseball player is now facing several felony charges and misdemeanor charges.

