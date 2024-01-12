"Taylor Swift" the new Caribbean reef octopus welcomed to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Taylor Swift is back in Pittsburgh!

...sort of.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced that there's a new era in the aquarium now as they welcomed its new Caribbean reef octopus, Taylor Swift!

"She was named after [Taylor Swift] because she arrived on Taylor's birthday, December 13th," the zoo announced on social media.

According to the MarineBio Conservation Society, these octopuses are known for their distinctive blue-green colors and mottled-brown markings but like other octopuses, it's style isn't always the same - they can quickly change colors.

They're also quite the masterminds as they're known for problem-solving skills and high intelligence.

You can check out the gorgeous new addition to the zoo inside the aquarium and learn more on their website at this link!