"Taylor Swift" the new Caribbean reef octopus welcomed to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Taylor Swift is back in Pittsburgh! 

...sort of. 

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced that there's a new era in the aquarium now as they welcomed its new Caribbean reef octopus, Taylor Swift! 

"She was named after [Taylor Swift] because she arrived on Taylor's birthday, December 13th," the zoo announced on social media

According to the MarineBio Conservation Society, these octopuses are known for their distinctive blue-green colors and mottled-brown markings but like other octopuses, it's style isn't always the same - they can quickly change colors. 

They're also quite the masterminds as they're known for problem-solving skills and high intelligence. 

You can check out the gorgeous new addition to the zoo inside the aquarium and learn more on their website at this link!

First published on January 12, 2024 / 2:06 PM EST

