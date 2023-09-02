'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film' beats 'Spider-Man' in advance sale revenue

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KDKA) - For Taylor Swift and her fans, setting records is "Nothing New."

The cultural phenomenon that is her latest tour, The Eras Tour, hasn't just been record-setting when it comes to the live show.

As August slipped away into a moment in time, Swift's announcement that the tour will now be a feature film coming to theaters in October now holds the record for advanced ticket sales.

On Thursday, Swifties made it The Best Day, purchasing $26 million in advanced sale tickets, beating the previous record holder, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" which sold $16.9 million in just 24 hours.

In typical Taylor Swift Style, they didn't set the record over a full day - it was set in just three hours.

With the increased demand, AMC is simply shaking it off, announcing they will add additional showtimes of the concert film in order to accommodate the demand.

In order to make sure their theaters are Ready For It, AMC theaters will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Sparks Fly and the concert film hits theaters this fall on Friday, October 13. Grab your cardigan, and your friendship bracelets, and get ready to relive the record-breaking concert that made two stops here in Pittsburgh in June!