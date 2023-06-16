Navy of Taylor Swift fans docks boats on North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of Taylor Swift fans are already in the city of Pittsburgh or on their way. There are quite a few other fans who've hit the river to take in this much-awaited concert.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti spoke to a small armada that's already tied up on the North Shore getting ready for the show.

If Taylor Swift has an army of fans, we can assume she also has a navy. If that's the case, Taylor's navy has landed.

"Good times, good friends," said Megan Rice from Maryland.

"We stayed all night tonight, we're excited to go tonight."

(Photo: KDKA)

Boat owner Mike Jones tied off overnight. He says this is the best way to come to a show.

"Free parking and you can actually-- you can literally hear it from here," he said.

If there is a flagship for Pittsburgh's Taylor Swift navy, it would be the ship skippered by Dom Busa.

"We're here for the concert and to support our friends who are going to the concert," he said.

"Do this, gives them a place to stay, sleep, use the restroom, eat and enjoy the festivities."

And while the boats already gathered Thursday afternoon may look impressive, Busa says just wait.

"There will be a lot more pulling in today and tomorrow, I'd say about 30 boats," he said.

The Fish and Boat Commission as well as the United States Coast Guard are encouraging everyone to have a good time but they're asking if you come down and moor up, make sure you wear your life jacket and if you are out on the water, don't drink and boat.