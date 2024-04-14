Tax Day is here, so if you haven't filed or paid yet, what are your options?

Tax deadline is Monday: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monday is Tax Day and that means you've got until midnight to file your tax returns that is unless you've requested an extension.

An extension means you have until October 15.

However, if you owe money, you must pay at least 90% of the money owed online or postmarked by April 15. Failure to pay could result in not just interest payments but a penalty of up to 25% of the taxes owed but a third charge for not filing an extension.

Most people who qualify for refunds should expect to see them within 21 days.

"Two out of every three taxpayers that file with us is owed a refund and people want their refunds quickly, as they should and we want to get people's money in their pocket," said Danny Werfel, IRS Commissioner told CBS News. "Our mission at the IRS is, not necessarily to make it fun, but to make it as seamless and as easy as possible and to give taxpayers options and to serve them wherever they are and what they need."

Now, if you need to file an extension you can go to the IRS's website and file out the appropriate extension.

If you owe the IRS money, but can't pay by April 15 you can set up an installment plan.

Here in Pennsylvania, the Department of Revenue extended its customer service hours to help over the phone to fill your state personal income taxes.

They are closed on Sunday but open on Monday at 8 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. and can be reached at 717-787-8201.

District offices will be open on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where's My Income Tax Refund? link on the Department's homepage, or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.