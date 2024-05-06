Pittsburgh tavern hit with consumer alert over rodent droppings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Aspinwall neighborhood was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector reported finding mouse droppings and a dead rodent.

The consumer alert was issued for Tavern in the Wall on Commercial Avenue after an inspection on Thursday, May 2.

According to the report, mouse droppings were found on a cutting board in the basement food prep area. There were also mouse droppings on the floor behind the dish machine, in open spaces in the back of the coolers on the cook line and in the basement, the report said.

The inspector reported seeing a dead baby mouse outside near the grease receptacles, which is a repeat violation.

"Pest control services have identified the grease buildup under the fryer as a contributing factor to ongoing pest activity on the past 5 reports dating back to 4/11/24," the inspection report said.

Other low-risk violations were cited in the report, like "heavily soiled" kitchen walls and parts of the kitchen floor that were "in disrepair."

As of Monday afternoon, Allegheny County's website listed the restaurant's placard status as yellow, meaning there's a consumer alert. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.

The health department says a consumer alert is meant to signify that the business is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and the conditions may pose a risk to the public.