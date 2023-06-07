Targeting Target: Shaler man accused of swiping thousands of dollars in merchandise

Man accused of stealing $4K in items from Target

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man from Shaler is facing more than two dozen charges related to a case of retail theft.

According to police, his target was the Cranberry Township Target.

The 33-year-old Grant Duss swiped several items on the same day in December. He would leave the store, change clothes, and then return.

He is accused of using the barcode from a less expensive item and putting it over the more expensive item.

In all, he stands accused of swiping more than $4,000 in merchandise.