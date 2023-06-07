Targeting Target: Shaler man accused of swiping thousands of dollars in merchandise
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man from Shaler is facing more than two dozen charges related to a case of retail theft.
According to police, his target was the Cranberry Township Target.
The 33-year-old Grant Duss swiped several items on the same day in December. He would leave the store, change clothes, and then return.
He is accused of using the barcode from a less expensive item and putting it over the more expensive item.
In all, he stands accused of swiping more than $4,000 in merchandise.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.