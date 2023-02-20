Target recalling chocolate candies due to mislabeled packaging

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Target is voluntarily recalling chocolate candies because a nut ingredient is not listed on the packaging.

The candy is in eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day brand candies, which are Valentine's-themed, milk chocolate-covered caramels with nonpareils.

(Source: FDA.gov)



The candy may contain tree nuts, which is not mentioned on its packaging.

The products are packed in "stand up" pouch bags with the Lot Number 33822 and with a Best-By Date of Dec. 7, 2023.

Target is offering refunds.

Click here for more information on the recall from the FDA.