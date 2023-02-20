Target recalling chocolate candies due to mislabeled packaging
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Target is voluntarily recalling chocolate candies because a nut ingredient is not listed on the packaging.
The candy is in eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day brand candies, which are Valentine's-themed, milk chocolate-covered caramels with nonpareils.
The candy may contain tree nuts, which is not mentioned on its packaging.
The products are packed in "stand up" pouch bags with the Lot Number 33822 and with a Best-By Date of Dec. 7, 2023.
Target is offering refunds.
Click here for more information on the recall from the FDA.
