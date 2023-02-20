Watch CBS News
U.S.

Target recalling chocolate candies due to mislabeled packaging

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Target recalls chocolate candies due to undeclared allergens
Target recalls chocolate candies due to undeclared allergens 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Target is voluntarily recalling chocolate candies because a nut ingredient is not listed on the packaging.

The candy is in eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day brand candies, which are Valentine's-themed, milk chocolate-covered caramels with nonpareils.

target-chocolate-candy-recall.png
(Source: FDA.gov)

 
The candy may contain tree nuts, which is not mentioned on its packaging.

The products are packed in "stand up" pouch bags with the Lot Number 33822 and with a Best-By Date of Dec. 7, 2023.

Target is offering refunds.

Click here for more information on the recall from the FDA. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 11:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.