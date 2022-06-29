Target at former Kaufmann's nearly set to open

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It appears the Target store coming to downtown is almost ready to open.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, shelves are being stocked, employees are checking the inventory, and self-checkout machines are being tested.

The Target will be located in the former Kaufmann's on Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

A Target spokesperson told our news partners that the grand opening will be on July 17.