Target at former Kaufmann's nearly set to open

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It appears the Target store coming to downtown is almost ready to open.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, shelves are being stocked, employees are checking the inventory, and self-checkout machines are being tested. 

The Target will be located in the former Kaufmann's on Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

A Target spokesperson told our news partners that the grand opening will be on July 17.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 5:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

