Target at former Kaufmann's nearly set to open
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It appears the Target store coming to downtown is almost ready to open.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, shelves are being stocked, employees are checking the inventory, and self-checkout machines are being tested.
The Target will be located in the former Kaufmann's on Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street.
A Target spokesperson told our news partners that the grand opening will be on July 17.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.