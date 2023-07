Former church in Tarentum to be repurposed

TARENTUM (KDKA) - On Friday night, the Tarentum council approved a play to repurpose a closed church.

The council approved Legends of Pittsburgh to conditionally use Holy Martyrs Church.

Their plan is to turn the former church into a 24-hour fitness center.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh made the decision to close the church last year.