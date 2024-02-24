Watch CBS News
Tamin Lipsey scores 14, No. 6 Iowa State beats West Virginia 71-64 for 16th straight home victory

Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and six assists to lead No. 6 Iowa State to a 71-64 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Curtis Jones added 12 points for the Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12), who remained unbeaten in 16 home games this season.

Kobe Johnson and Kerr Kriisa each scored 12 points for West Virginia (9-18, 4-10). The Mountaineers committed 23 turnovers, which Iowa State converted into 29 points.

The Cyclones played through a few shooting slumps in the game. After building a 12-point lead in the first half, Iowa State went through a 1-for-8 shooting slump in the second half and fell behind by a point, 51-50.

The Cyclones regrouped and went on a 14-0, punctuated by Tre King's putback, for a 64-51 advantage with 3:27 remaining.

West Virginia sped to an early 11-2 lead as the Cyclones missed six of their first seven shots.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Jones rallied Iowa State to within 12-11, and three baskets by Keshon Gilbert put the Cyclones up 21-17.

Milan Momcilovic's 3-pointer capped a 9-2 run by Iowa State and extended the margin to 24-19. That lead eventually grew to 37-26 on a layup by Robert Jones.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State began Saturday a game behind Houston in the Big 12 standings. After the No. 2 Cougars (24-3, 11-3) beat Baylor in overtime, the Cyclones needed to hold on against West Virginia to keep pace and maintain any hope of claiming at least a share of their first conference crown since 2001. Houston and Iowa State split two meetings this season.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: At Kansas State on Monday.

Iowa State: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.

