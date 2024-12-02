Talk Pittsburgh Soup Soiree
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Talk Pittsburgh had a soup soiree and Mikey, Kelly and Heather shared their soup recipes on the show. You can view them below:
Kelly's Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 box of chicken broth
- 1 block of gruyere cheese
- 1 bag of shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 container of heavy cream
- 3 heads of broccoli
- 3 tablespoons of onion powder
- 2 chopped onions
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 cup of flour
Directions:
- Make roux first (use one pot for all steps):
- onions
- butter
- flour
- Add chicken broth. Let simmer together. Once smooth and combined, add chicken broth, broccoli and seasonings.
- Stir continuously as the cheese melts and fully blends into chicken stock.
- TIP: Cook low and slow-- the cheese melts better.
Heather's French Onion Soup
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter 4 onions
- Sliced 2 garlic cloves
- Chopped 2 bay leaves
- 2 fresh thyme sprigs
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup red wine, about 1/2 bottle
- 3 heaping tablespoons of all-purpose flour
- 2 quarts beef broth
- 1 baguette
- Sliced 1/2 pound grated Gruyere
Directions:
- Melt the stick of butter over medium heat in a large pot.
- Add the onions, garlic, bay leaves, thyme and salt and pepper. Cook the onions until they're soft and caramelized for about 25 minutes.
- Add the wine and bring it to a boil. Once that's done, reduce the heat and simmer it until the wine has evaporated and the onions are dry. That should take about five minutes.
- Get rid of the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Dust the onions with the flour and then stir it.
- Put the heat at medium-low and cook it for 10 minutes to cook out the raw flour taste.
- Add the beef broth, bring the soup back to simmer and let it cook for 10 minutes.
- Feel free to add salt and pepper to season it for taste.
- When it's time to eat, preheat the broiler. Lay out the baguette slices on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the slices with the Gruyere and broil it until it bubbles and it's golden brown. That should take 3-5 minutes.
- Ladle the soup into bowls and float the Gruyere croutons on the top.
You can find the original recipe here.
Mikey's Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients:
- 1.2 kg / 2.4 lb pumpkin (any type) or butternut squash, unpeeled weight
- 1 onion, sliced (white, brown, yellow)
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled whole
- 3 cups vegetable or chicken broth/stock, low sodium
- 1 cup water
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup cream
Directions:
- First, cut the pumpkin into 2.25-inch slices. Then, you should cut the skin off and get rid of the seeds. After that, cut them into 1.5-inch chunks.
- In a pot, you should put the pumpkin slices, onion, garlic, broth and water. Get the water to boil without a cover, then reduce the heat and let it simmer until the pumpkin is tender. This should take about 10 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat and blend it until it's smooth.
- Use salt and pepper to season it. Stir the cream into it.
- Add some pepper and parsley if you'd like.
You can find the original recipe here.