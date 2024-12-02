Talk Pittsburgh Soup Soiree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Talk Pittsburgh had a soup soiree and Mikey, Kelly and Heather shared their soup recipes on the show. You can view them below:

Kelly's Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Ingredients:

- 1 box of chicken broth

- 1 block of gruyere cheese

- 1 bag of shredded cheddar cheese

- 1 container of heavy cream

- 3 heads of broccoli

- 3 tablespoons of onion powder

- 2 chopped onions

- 1 stick of butter

- 1 cup of flour

Directions:

Make roux first (use one pot for all steps):

onions

butter

flour

Add chicken broth. Let simmer together. Once smooth and combined, add chicken broth, broccoli and seasonings.

Stir continuously as the cheese melts and fully blends into chicken stock.

TIP: Cook low and slow-- the cheese melts better.

Talk Pittsburgh

Heather's French Onion Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter 4 onions

Sliced 2 garlic cloves

Chopped 2 bay leaves

2 fresh thyme sprigs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup red wine, about 1/2 bottle

3 heaping tablespoons of all-purpose flour

2 quarts beef broth

1 baguette

Sliced 1/2 pound grated Gruyere

Directions:

Melt the stick of butter over medium heat in a large pot.

Add the onions, garlic, bay leaves, thyme and salt and pepper. Cook the onions until they're soft and caramelized for about 25 minutes.

Add the wine and bring it to a boil. Once that's done, reduce the heat and simmer it until the wine has evaporated and the onions are dry. That should take about five minutes.

Get rid of the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Dust the onions with the flour and then stir it.

Put the heat at medium-low and cook it for 10 minutes to cook out the raw flour taste.

Add the beef broth, bring the soup back to simmer and let it cook for 10 minutes.

Feel free to add salt and pepper to season it for taste.

When it's time to eat, preheat the broiler. Lay out the baguette slices on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the slices with the Gruyere and broil it until it bubbles and it's golden brown. That should take 3-5 minutes.

Ladle the soup into bowls and float the Gruyere croutons on the top.

You can find the original recipe here.

Talk Pittsburgh

Mikey's Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

1.2 kg / 2.4 lb pumpkin (any type) or butternut squash, unpeeled weight

1 onion, sliced (white, brown, yellow)

2 garlic cloves, peeled whole

3 cups vegetable or chicken broth/stock, low sodium

1 cup water

Salt and pepper

1/2 – 3/4 cup cream

Directions:

First, cut the pumpkin into 2.25-inch slices. Then, you should cut the skin off and get rid of the seeds. After that, cut them into 1.5-inch chunks.

In a pot, you should put the pumpkin slices, onion, garlic, broth and water. Get the water to boil without a cover, then reduce the heat and let it simmer until the pumpkin is tender. This should take about 10 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat and blend it until it's smooth.

Use salt and pepper to season it. Stir the cream into it.

Add some pepper and parsley if you'd like.

You can find the original recipe here.