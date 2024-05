2 Americans take first-place honors at 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

More from CBS News

"Mayor of Kingstown" filming to close 16th Street Bridge throughout two-week stretch of May

"Mayor of Kingstown" filming to close 16th Street Bridge throughout two-week stretch of May

2 Americans take first-place honors at 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

2 Americans take first-place honors at 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

More from CBS News

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On