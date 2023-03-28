Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 28, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
Shawn Brokos
Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Community Security
Gene Walker
Café Momentum | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Foster Grandparent Program
Email Wesley Family Services at fostergrandparents@wfspa.org
Samantha Gerard
SamanthaGerard.com | The New Sex Ed | Campus Chat | Talk With Teens
Teens Deserve Better Facebook | Talk With Teens & Kids Facebook | CampusChat on Facebook
Samantha on Instagram | CampusChat on Instagram
Natalie Bencivenga
Instagram
Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Riverhounds.com | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.