Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 20, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Myron Arnowitt - Clean Water Action

Website I Facebook I Twitter

Brea Schmidt - The Thinking Branch
Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

Muffy Mendoza - Brown Mamas
Website | Instagram | Brown Mamas Tribe Instagram

Ryan Peters - Peters Pasta
Website | Instagram | TikTok

Pittsburgh Today Live on Social Media

Paul Siefken - Fred Rogers Productions

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.