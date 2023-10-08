Talk of the "Tahn:" Rivers of Steel hosts annual Festival of Combustion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was a celebration of crafts and creativity at one of the more unique events you'll find here in Pittsburgh.

It was the Festival of Combustion at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

This was the seventh year for the event and it was hosted by Rivers of Steel.

Thousands of people were in attendance to see the displays of industrial demonstrations, hot iron pours, and metal welding.

The event was an honor to Pittsburgh's "steel history" and people there cherished and reminisced on the impact that industry had on our region.

"The event has really grown over the years," said Chris McGinnis, Arts Director for Rivers of Steel. "It started out very modestly, maybe a couple hundred people, but we've really grown it. People are excited about it. They really understand the value of this place and the history it has on the region."

Rivers of Steel is just one of 62 national heritage areas designated by Congress.

The day was full of not just demonstrations, but for hours, those in attendance could create their own works of art with hands-on crafting exhibitions, live music, and so much more.

"Thanks to everyone who helped bring back the Festival of Combustion with a BANG in 2022! We blew the lid off this place and we can't wait to show you what we have in store for 2023!" Said McGinnis on the Rivers of Steel website following the event.