Tacos, art, and Barbie | KDKA Weekend Planner

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Weekend Planner (9/13)
KDKA Weekend Planner (9/13) 01:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Welcome to the weekend and while it's a big weekend for college football fans as the Backyard Brawl returns to the North Shore, there's plenty more to do in the Pittsburgh area! 

Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival

On Saturday, the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival is back in the Strip District. 

There will be more than 20 food trucks and vendors, live music, and an art market. 

It goes from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

Tickets for general admission are $13 in advance of $18 at the event. 

Get the details on eTix at this link!

Dormont Art in the Park

Dormont Arts is hosting its Art in the Park event on Saturday at Dormont Park. 

It goes from 3 p.m. until dusk and is a celebration of art, music, and the community. 

Along with art, there will be food trucks and live musical performances. 

Admission is free and you can see more on their website right here

Barbie Truck Tour in Pittsburgh

Calling all Barbie fans! The Barbie Truck Tour is cruising into the Ross Park Mall on Saturday. 

It will be parked outside near the Cheesecake Factory and LL Bean from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They'll be bringing exclusive items to buy including shirts, jackets, blankets, and tumblers. 

You can get more details at this link

Pittsburgh County Fair

This Sunday, the Pittsburgh County Fair returns to Allegheny Commons Park West. 

It's the second year of the free event that includes demonstrations, contests, music, farm animals, and plenty of food and drink. 

It goes from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Get the full rundown on the Ferment Pittsburgh website right here

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

