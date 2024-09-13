Tacos, art, and Barbie | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Welcome to the weekend and while it's a big weekend for college football fans as the Backyard Brawl returns to the North Shore, there's plenty more to do in the Pittsburgh area!

Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival

On Saturday, the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival is back in the Strip District.

There will be more than 20 food trucks and vendors, live music, and an art market.

It goes from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tickets for general admission are $13 in advance of $18 at the event.

Get the details on eTix at this link!

Dormont Art in the Park

Dormont Arts is hosting its Art in the Park event on Saturday at Dormont Park.

It goes from 3 p.m. until dusk and is a celebration of art, music, and the community.

Along with art, there will be food trucks and live musical performances.

Admission is free and you can see more on their website right here.

Barbie Truck Tour in Pittsburgh

Calling all Barbie fans! The Barbie Truck Tour is cruising into the Ross Park Mall on Saturday.

It will be parked outside near the Cheesecake Factory and LL Bean from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They'll be bringing exclusive items to buy including shirts, jackets, blankets, and tumblers.

You can get more details at this link.

Pittsburgh County Fair

This Sunday, the Pittsburgh County Fair returns to Allegheny Commons Park West.

It's the second year of the free event that includes demonstrations, contests, music, farm animals, and plenty of food and drink.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Get the full rundown on the Ferment Pittsburgh website right here.